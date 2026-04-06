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Giants waive four players ahead of offseason program

  
Published April 6, 2026 04:53 PM

The Giants will kick off their first offseason program with John Harbaugh at the helm on Tuesday, but four players won’t be joining the rest of the roster at the team’s facility.

The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Da’Quan Felton and three defensive backs. Patrick McMorris, T.J. Moore and Myles Purchase make up that group.

Felton and Morris both signed with the team after going undrafted in 2025, but spent the season on injured reserve.

McMorris was a 2024 Dolphins sixth-round pick who appeared in six games during his rookie season. He and Purchase were both on the Giants’ practice squad at times last season.