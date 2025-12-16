 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants waive Younghoe Koo, claim LB Caleb Murphy

  
Published December 16, 2025 05:09 PM

The Giants are parting ways with kicker Younghoe Koo.

According to multiple reports, they waived Koo on Tuesday. They also claimed linebacker Caleb Murphy off of waivers.

Koo opened the season with the Falcons, but was cut after Week 1 and joined the Giants’ practice squad. He appeared in the last five games and made 12 field goals before missing a pair of them in last Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. Koo’s most memorable play with the Giants also came on a field goal try, although it didn’t go on his stat line because he pulled up short of kicking a ball in a loss to the Patriots and holder Jamie Gillan was tackled for a 13-yard loss.

The Giants have also used Graham Gano and Jude McAtamney at kicker this season. They have Ben Sauls on their practice squad.

Murphy was waived by the Patriots on Monday after playing in five games for them. He also made six appearances for the Chargers this season.