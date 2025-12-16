Giants waive Younghoe Koo, claim LB Caleb Murphy

The Giants are parting ways with kicker Younghoe Koo.

According to multiple reports, they waived Koo on Tuesday. They also claimed linebacker Caleb Murphy off of waivers.

Koo opened the season with the Falcons, but was cut after Week 1 and joined the Giants’ practice squad. He appeared in the last five games and made 12 field goals before missing a pair of them in last Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. Koo’s most memorable play with the Giants also came on a field goal try, although it didn’t go on his stat line because he pulled up short of kicking a ball in a loss to the Patriots and holder Jamie Gillan was tackled for a 13-yard loss.

The Giants have also used Graham Gano and Jude McAtamney at kicker this season. They have Ben Sauls on their practice squad.

Murphy was waived by the Patriots on Monday after playing in five games for them. He also made six appearances for the Chargers this season.