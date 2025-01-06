Giants will retain Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen for 2025 season

The person who hired planes to tow banners urging Giants owner John Mara to fire everyone involved in putting together a Giants team that went 3-14 this season is going to be very disappointed on Monday.

Mara said in October that he anticipated having head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen back for the 2025 season and he confirmed that nothing will change on Monday morning.

“Now that our season is over, we felt it necessary to make this statement. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization,” Mara said in a statement. “As disappointing as the results of the season have been, [co-owner] Steve [Tisch] and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team. We look forward to the future and achieving the results we all desire.”

Daboll and Schoen were hired in 2022 and the Giants won a playoff game during their first season. They have gone 9-25 over the past two seasons, however, and their decisions to sign quarterback Daniel Jones to a contract extension while letting running back Saquon Barkley walk as a free agent did not age well.

That’s what led to disgust from fans down the stretch this season, but that dissatisfaction won’t stop the duo from getting another whack at getting it right. If they don’t, the skies over MetLife Stadium will likely be pretty crowded next fall.