Giants win second in a row with 34-17 win over Cowboys

The Giants will not have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft. The Cowboys will not finish with a winning record.

And Dak Prescott likely will not win the passing yards crown.

That’s all that was at stake for the Giants and Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants ended a streak of 37 games without consecutive wins, beating the Cowboys 34-17. It clinched the No. 1 overall pick for the Raiders, who the Giants beat 34-10 last week.

It also ended Prescott’s streak of 14 victories in a row over the Giants, the second-longest against an opponent since 1950. Bob Griese had 17 wins in a row for the Dolphins against the Bills from 1968-79.

The Cowboys finished 7-9-1 in Brian Schottenheimer’s first season, the first time with consecutive losing seasons since three consecutive 5-11 seasons from 2000-02. The Giants, who beat the Raiders last week, finish 4-13.

Prescott played only the first half of the mostly meaningless game before turning it over to backup Joe Milton. Prescott went 7-of-11 for 70 yards, giving him 4,552 yards for the season. That leads the NFL but Matthew Stafford enters this afternoon’s game with 4,448.

The Giants outgained the Cowboys 380 to 286.

Tyrone Tracy rushed for 103 yards on 18 carries, the Giants’ first 100-yard rusher since he did it in Week 10 of the 2024 season. That was the longest such drought in the NFL. He also caught eight passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Jaxson Dart completed 22 of 32 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns, with Gunner Olszewski catching eight for 102.