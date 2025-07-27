 Skip navigation
Giants WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton suffers torn Achilles

  
July 27, 2025

One of the Giants’ key special teams players has suffered a long-term injury.

Per Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, Bryce Ford-Wheaton suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday’s practice.

Ford-Wheaton confirmed the news in a social media post.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t devastated! I did everything by the book!” Ford-Wheaton wrote. “Didn’t take a single shortcut, left no stone unturned, invested everything into my body and my health this year. I’m not sure why me but I promise I’m not going out on these terms. It’s a long road ahead for sure but I know this is just part of God’s plan for me no matter how tough it may seem right now.”

Ford-Wheaton joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He appeared in 14 games for New York in 2024, playing 78 percent of special teams snaps in games played.