Giants WR Jalin Hyatt: Malik Nabers told me his injury is my chance

Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt hasn’t had a single pass thrown his way this season, but that’s likely to change after the Giants lost their No. 1 receiver, Malik Nabers, to a season-ending knee injury.

Hyatt said he spoke to Nabers, who gave him a pep talk and told him to use the additional playing time he’s expected to get to develop a rapport with new quarterback Jaxson Dart and show what he can do.

“We had a long talk,” Hyatt said. “He’s one of my best friends on this team. He’s been in my corner, he’s kind of seen the adversity I’ve been through. He just told me it’s my chance, this is the time for me to do what I’ve got to do. So I’m going to be ready. I just can’t wait to go out, play Sunday, play with Jaxson, and get a win.”

At Tennessee in 2022, Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award as the best wide receiver in college football, and the Giants selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. But his NFL career has fallen well short of expectations, with just 31 catches, 435 yards and no touchdowns in 35 games played. Now the Giants will give Hyatt one more chance to show he can be a starting wide receiver. Nabers is in his corner.