Giants WR Malik Nabers expects to play vs. Buccaneers

  
Published November 24, 2024 04:17 AM

Giants starting quarterback Tommy DeVito will have his top receiver today against the Buccaneers.

Malik Nabers, who is listed as questionable with a groin injury, plans to play today, according to multiple reports.

Nabers has been one of the few bright spots for the Giants this season and has been one of the NFL’s best rookie wide receivers, with 61 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns in an otherwise woeful Giants passing game.

The groin injury kept Nabers out of practice on Friday, which raised concerns about his availability, but he’ll be good to go.

DeVito is playing for the first time this season after Daniel Jones was benched and then released. Having Nabers available to him should help.