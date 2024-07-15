 Skip navigation
Good Morning Football returns July 29

  
Published July 15, 2024 10:20 AM

After a sudden four-month hiatus and a cost-cutting cross-country move, Good Morning Football will return in two weeks.

The NFL announced on Monday that the studio show, which has relocated from New York to L.A., will be back on July 29.

The show will feature Jamie Erdahl, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Akbar Gbajabiamila. Gbajabiamila replaces Jason McCourty.

There were weeks of uncertainty as to whether Schrager and Brandt would continue with the show. Per the release, they’ll appear both in L.A. and New York.

The show will be televised from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET. Which means 5:00 a.m. in L.A. Which means showing up probably at 3:30 a.m. Which means waking up at like 2:30 a.m.

After the show ends, the same crew will host GMFB: Overtime, another two hours that “will cover game topics, as well as the entertainment and lifestyle surrounding the NFL.”

It’s unclear how the two two-hour shows will differ. However it goes, it’s the first positive development for NFL Media after months of bizarre decisions that seemingly prioritized profits over people.