Goodell pivots from possible European division to 16 international games

  
Published September 6, 2024 08:38 PM

Last year, Commissioner Roger Goodell floated the idea of a four-team European division. This year, Goodell took a step back from that.

In an interview with NBC’s Kaylee Hartung before Friday night’s Brazil game between the Packers and Eagles, Goodell was asked about a potential international division.

“I think the first thing we’re going to really focus on is the ownership’s approved eight games already,” Goodell said. “I hope to get that to 16 at some point in the future. Let’s see how that goes, but I do believe there are a number of cities internationally that could do it. It’s always a competitive side we worry about.”

He’s right to worry. The prospect of moving a team to Europe raises a host of potential competitive concerns. From tax rates to exchange rates to draft picks not wanting to live overseas to away-game travel shifting from a one-night trip to a multi-week absence from home, the European teams will be at a disadvantage. And if the league does anything to even it out (such as extra draft picks and/or cap space), a team that thrives with those benefits will be accused of winning with an unfair edge.

With 17 regular-season games, it makes sense to have 16 international games every year. That would result in every team playing eight home games, eight road games, and one neutral-site game. Of course, that will go away if/when (when) the NFL moves the regular season to 18 games.

And it will come back if/when the NFL moves to 19 games.

And it will go away again if/when the NFL moves to 20 games.