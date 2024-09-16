Graham Gano set to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury

Kicker Graham Gano’s hamstring injury helped cost the Giants a game in Washington on Sunday and it looks like it will keep him from helping them win games in the coming weeks as well.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said at a Monday press conference that Gano is expected to miss a few weeks as a result of the injury.

Gano was hurt on the opening kickoff, but also came into the game with a groin injury and punter Jamie Gillan missed an extra point after the team’s first touchdown. They failed to score on two two-point tries later in the game and chose to pass on a short field goal late in the fourth quarter because of the lack of a kicker.

Daboll faced a number of questions and outside criticism about why the team didn’t have another kicking option on hand in the wake of the 21-18 loss. They have Jude McAtamney on the practice squad and Daboll said on Monday that the team will work out other kickers as well, so it seems that they’ll have someone available to perform kicking duties in Week Three.