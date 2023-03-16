 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Graham Glasgow agrees to sign with Lions

  
Published March 16, 2023 10:52 AM
nbc_pft_davidmontgomery_230315
March 15, 2023 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Detroit Lions' acquisition of David Montgomery, despite their current duo of Deandre Swift and Jamaal Williams, and the likelihood that Williams will leave.

Guard Graham Glasgow started his NFL career with the Lions and he’s heading back to Detroit as a free agent.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Glasgow has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. Glasgow was released by the Broncos earlier this year.

Glasgow spent the last three seasons in Denver after opening his career with a four-year run in Detroit. Glasgow was a starter for the majority of his time in both spots and wrapped up his Denver run by making 13 starts last season.

The Lions have all their starters back on the offensive line, so Glasgow will likely kick off his second stint with the Lions as a bench option.