 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns S Grant Delpit: It’s not hard to take down Derrick Henry

  
Published September 11, 2025 01:26 PM

Browns players made it clear on Wednesday that they aren’t quaking in their boots about the prospect of facing the Ravens and that continued to be the message on Thursday.

Safety Grant Delpit was the messenger this time around. Ravens running back Derrick Henry has made a career out of running through defenders and sending them to the turf with stiff arms, which led to a question for Delpit at a media session about how difficult it is to bring Henry down.

Delpit said he’s not worried about his ability to wrap up Henry.

“Not hard,” Delpit said.

Delpit might sound like he’s a little overconfident, but he did lay a memorable shot on Henry to bring him down in one of last year’s games between the teams. Henry still ran 31 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns against the Browns in 2024, though, and that speaks volumes about the task the Browns have ahead of them this Sunday.