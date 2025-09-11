Browns S Grant Delpit: It’s not hard to take down Derrick Henry

Browns players made it clear on Wednesday that they aren’t quaking in their boots about the prospect of facing the Ravens and that continued to be the message on Thursday.

Safety Grant Delpit was the messenger this time around. Ravens running back Derrick Henry has made a career out of running through defenders and sending them to the turf with stiff arms, which led to a question for Delpit at a media session about how difficult it is to bring Henry down.

Delpit said he’s not worried about his ability to wrap up Henry.

“Not hard,” Delpit said.

Delpit might sound like he’s a little overconfident, but he did lay a memorable shot on Henry to bring him down in one of last year’s games between the teams. Henry still ran 31 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns against the Browns in 2024, though, and that speaks volumes about the task the Browns have ahead of them this Sunday.