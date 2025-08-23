Green dildo was thrown onto field in Nashville

Folks who attended Friday night’s Vikings-Titans game in Nashville saw something unexpected, but not quite as uncommon as it used to be.

A green dildo was thrown onto the field.

It’s become a trend at WNBA games in recent weeks. The phenomenon has NFL roots, however.

Late in Tom Brady’s tenure with the Patriots, Bills fans threw pink dildos onto the field whenever he played in Buffalo. It happened most recently in 2022, in a Pats-Bills game not involving Brady.

Whether Friday night’s gesture was an aberration or a trend remains to be seen. However, Brady likely will be back in Buffalo, later this year. Twice.

The Week 14 game at 4:25 p.m. ET against the Bengals will be televised by Fox. The Week 17 game 4:25 p.m. ET game against the Eagles will be televised by Fox, too.