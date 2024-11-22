 Skip navigation
Greg Newsome: George Pickens is a fake tough guy

  
Published November 22, 2024 09:32 AM

The Steelers tried a Hail Mary on the final play of Thursday night’s 24-19 loss to the Browns, but wide receiver George Pickens wasn’t one of the players vying for the ball in the end zone.

Pickens was otherwise engaged in a wrestling match with with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome at the time. The two players locked up as they moved down the field and went all the way into the wall behind the end zone before being broken up by officials and stadium personnel.

“He was just trying to do WrestleMania with me the whole time. So that’s what happened at the end. . . . Yeah, he’s a fake tough guy,” Newsome said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “He does a lot of that. The antics and stuff. Yeah, he didn’t even go up for the ball.”

Pickens, who is no stranger to physical scraps with opponents, had some unkind words for the Browns after the game as well and Newsome doubled down on calling him a “fake tough guy” on social media, so there should be little chance of tempers cooling all the way down before the two teams do it again in Pittsburgh in Week 14.