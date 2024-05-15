Greg Olsen lands on Fox No. 2 team with Joe Davis

Greg Olsen’s $7 million haircut is official.

Via Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Olsen has moved from the Fox No. 1 team to the Fox No. 2 team. He’ll be teamed with play-by-play announcer Joe Davis.

They have worked together in the past, when primary play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt was hosting Fox’s World Series coverage. Davis became the World Series play-by-play announcer when Joe Buck left Fox for ESPN; Olsen likely will have to spend a game or two with a replacement for Davis.

Olsen’s $10 million salary as the No. 1 analyst drops to $3 million with the arrival of Tom Brady, who has taken Olsen’s job.

He’ll presumably stay put at Fox unless and until an opportunity to serve as the top analyst with another network emerges. Or if Brady decides to unretire and/or that he’s had enough of calling games.