Grievance over Haason Reddick fines focuses on three preseason games

The revised Haason Reddick contract has nearly $2.4 million hinging on a grievance filed by the NFL Players Association.

PFT has confirmed, after speaking with multiple sources, that the union has previously filed a grievance based on the fine in the amount of one regular-season game check for each preseason game that Reddick missed. At $791,667 per week, that’s $2.375 million.

Under the CBA, non-waivable fines apply only to contracts that a player signs as an unrestricted free agent. The argument is that Reddick signed as a UFA with the Eagles, and that his contract was then traded.

That same argument, if successful, would apply to $2 million in fines for missing 40 days of training camp, at $50,000 per day. However, that issue is not part of the dispute. Which implies that the Jets aren’t willing to waive those fines.

They are willing to waive the others, if the grievance prevails.

The Jets are taking no position on the grievance. Their goal at this point is to make Reddick happy. With the grievance not likely to be resolved until after the season, the Jets won’t care about making him happy, if/when the grievance fails.