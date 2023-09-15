Groin injury may keep Greg Zuerlein out for Jets on Sunday

The Jets know they won’t have quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday in Dallas and they may be missing their kicker as well.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said at his Friday press conference that Greg Zuerlein will not practice on Friday. A groin injury is the reason why he will miss the session and Saleh said it is “50-50" whether Zuerlein will be able to kick against the Cowboys.

The Jets do not have another kicker on their active roster or practice squad, so they will have kickers work out on Friday.

Other injury news is better for the Jets. Right tackle Mekhi Becton (knee), left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), and running back Breece Hall (knee) will all be full participants in practice after limited practices the last two days.