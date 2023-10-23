Gunner Olszewski will sign with Giants’ practice squad

Free agent receiver Gunner Olszewski is signing with the Giants’ practice squad, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

The Steelers released Olszewski last week.

The Giants used three punt returners Sunday as rookie Eric Gray muffed his third kick of the season and Sterling Shepard mishandled a punt after Gray left with a calf injury. Darius Slayton finished as the punt returner.

Olszewski, 26, made the All-Pro team in 2020 when he averaged 17.3 yards per punt with the Patriots.

Olszewski appeared in two of Pittsburgh’s first five games this season, but fumbled his only return for the Steelers when he collided with a teammate. He had two fumbles early last season, too.