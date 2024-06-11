 Skip navigation
Haason Reddick an unexcused absence at Jets’ mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 11, 2024 11:11 AM

The Jets traded for pass rusher Haason Reddick knowing he was heading into the final year of his contract and was likely to want a new deal, but he hasn’t received that new deal and he now isn’t showing up to work.

Jets Robert Saleh said today that Reddick is an unexcused absence at the Jets’ mandatory minicamp, but he stressed that he’s not worried about Reddick coming to work this season.

“I’m not concerned. I understand everything that’s happening, but at the same time, I know when it comes time to play football, like I said before, he’s going to be ready to play football,” Saleh said.

Saleh said Reddick will be subjected to fines, as players typically are when they skip mandatory minicamps.

The Jets traded for Reddick this offseason and owe him $14.25 million this season. He wants more than that, and the Jets probably should have had a better understanding when they traded for him of what kind of contract he was going to demand, and how far he was willing to go to get that contract. The next time Reddick is required to report to work is at training camp, and there’s no way of knowing right now whether he’ll be there.