Haason Reddick: I never asked for a trade, but understand it’s a business

A report over the weekend indicated that the Eagles have given edge rusher Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade and Reddick weighed in on it on Tuesday.

The immediate reaction to that report is that Reddick is looking for a new place to play in 2024, but there appears to be a bit more at play than that. In a social media post, Reddick wrote that the permission to look for a trade did not come because he requested the Eagles deal him to another team.

“Never asked for a trade,” Reddick wrote. “However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next!”

Reddick’s post came in response to one that included Reddick telling Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report that he would “like to get an extension done here at home.” Reddick is due $16 million in salary and bonuses for 2024, but none of that money is guaranteed.

The permission to seek a trade gives Reddick a chance to see if someone might be more amenable to giving him the kind of deal he wants. If that happens and the team is willing to compensate the Eagles, it seems likely he’ll be moving on to his fourth NFL team. If not, the Eagles may be able to sign him to a new deal on their terms.