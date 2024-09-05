 Skip navigation
Haason Reddick not with Jets Thursday, but they haven’t ruled him out yet

  
Published September 5, 2024 11:57 AM

Edge rusher Haason Reddick isn’t with the Jets on Thursday and he hasn’t practiced with them at all since joining the team in a trade with the Eagles this offseason, but head coach Robert Saleh won’t close the door on his return for the season opener.

During a press conference on Thursday, Saleh said, via SNY, that he is “not ruling him out yet” when asked if there was a chance that Reddick could still report in time to play against the 49ers on Monday night.

Saleh said it was “feasible” that Reddick could still join the team and play because he trusts veteran players know how to get themselves ready to go on their own. Saleh noted that the 49ers are planning to play wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams after they sat out all of training camp and the preseason.

The difference in those cases is that the 49ers gave both players new deals. The Jets have resisted doing the same with Reddick and that makes it highly unlikely that he’ll be seeing the field in Week One.