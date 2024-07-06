 Skip navigation
Hall of Fame honors Birmingham Stallions

  
Published July 6, 2024 09:13 AM

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is essentially the NFL Hall of Fame. Sometimes, however, something happens in another pro football league that merits recognition in a building with a name sufficiently broad to do so.

The Birmingham Stallions have merited such recognition.

Via Anthony Miller of SI.com, the Hall of Fame has added a display to honor the Stallions for winning the inaugural UFL championship. It includes the jersey of quarterback Adrian Martinez, the MVP of the title game. (He was also the regular-season MVP, and he was benched during the playoff game before the championship round.)

The Stallions have won three straight spring football championships, with the first two coming in the USFL. That league and the XFL merged to create the UFL this year.

The UFL will return in 2025, with the same eight teams. Which means the Stallions will have a chance to make it four in a row.