NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
2023 Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Preview
Tennis: French Open
Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova win second women’s doubles title together at Wimbledon
Paris Olympic Rings
Oh boy! Men to compete in artistic swimming — formerly called synchro — at Paris Olympics

Top Clips

Highlights: Dana Open, Round 4
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
Norrman 'cannot process' capturing first PGA title

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
2023 Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Preview
Tennis: French Open
Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova win second women’s doubles title together at Wimbledon
Paris Olympic Rings
Oh boy! Men to compete in artistic swimming — formerly called synchro — at Paris Olympics

Top Clips

Highlights: Dana Open, Round 4
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
Norrman 'cannot process' capturing first PGA title

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Hall of Fame induction ceremony will open with Zach Thomas, close with Joe Thomas

  
Published July 17, 2023 10:47 AM

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will induct the nine members of the Class of 2023 on Saturday, August 5, with Zach Thomas opening the show and Joe Thomas closing it.

After Zach Thomas’s speech, Ken Riley will be posthumously inducted. His son, Ken Riley II, will deliver remarks on his behalf.

DeMarcus Ware will be the third member of the class inducted, followed by Joe Klecko fourth.

Next will be Chuck Howley, who will not give a speech as he is 87 years old and suffering from dementia. His son, Scott Howley, will represent his father on stage.

Darrelle Revis will be the sixth member of the Class of 2023 enshrined.

The seventh induction will be the late coach Don Coryell, with his daughter Mindy Coryell Lewis delivering remarks on his behalf.

Coryell’s induction will be followed by Ronde Barber, then Joe Thomas will make the final speech of the event.

That Howley is being inducted at a time when he is no longer able to give a speech, and Riley and Coryell are being inducted posthumously, spotlights a common criticism of the Hall of Fame, that it has made many worthy candidates wait too long. Howley retired in 1973, Riley retired in 1983 and Coryell retired in 1986, so there was plenty of time to enshrine them when they could have participated in the induction ceremony.

This year’s induction ceremony will begin at noon. Chris Berman will continue his longtime role as host of the event, which will air on both ESPN and NFL Network.