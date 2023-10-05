Hall of Fame to honor Dick Vermeil at Eagles-Rams game

Dick Vermeil will be honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame during Sunday’s Eagles-Rams game.

Vermeil was head coach of the Eagles from 1976 to 1982, but he retired at the age of 46, citing burnout. Fifteen years later, Vermeil shocked the NFL world by coming out of retirement to coach the Rams, winning the Super Bowl after the 1999 season. He then retired but came out of retirement one more time to coach the Chiefs from 2001 to 2005.

The 86-year-old Vermeil was a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 and received his Ring of Excellence at an Eagles game last year, but the Hall of Fame decided to honor him again this year at a meeting of two of his former teams.

Vermeil went 120-109 in 15 regular seasons, and 6-5 in the postseason, including the Super Bowl win with the Rams and a Super Bowl appeaerance with the Eagles after the 1980 season.