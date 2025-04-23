 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hall of Famer Steve McMichael dies at 67

  
Published April 23, 2025 07:19 PM

Steve McMichael, Hall of Famer and member of the legendary 1985 Bears defense, has died. He was 67.

The announcement was made by Jarrett Payton, who presented McMichael for Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2024. Payton’s late father, Walter, was McMichael’s teammate.

A third-round pick of the Patriots in 1980, McMichael was cut before the 1981 season. The Bears signed him, and he played for Chicago from 1981 through 1993 — appearing in 191 regular-season games.

“The Patriots, yeah, they thought I was a little weird,” McMichael once said. “And I guess I am. But here they don’t care, long as you play hard. . . The town, the coach, the team — it’s Steve McMichael. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Along the way, McMichael got a little revenge against the Patriots, in Super Bowl XX.

He finished his career with the Packers, in 1994.

McMichael was a two-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time second-team All-Pro, and a two-time Pro Bowler.

He was diagnosed with ALS in 2021. He had entered hospice care earlier today.

McMichael was known as Mongo, after the character played by former NFL defensive tackle Alex Karras in Blazing Saddles.

We extend our condolences to McMichael’s family, friends, teammates, and colleagues.