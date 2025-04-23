Hall of Famer Steve McMichael dies at 67

Steve McMichael, Hall of Famer and member of the legendary 1985 Bears defense, has died. He was 67.

The announcement was made by Jarrett Payton, who presented McMichael for Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2024. Payton’s late father, Walter, was McMichael’s teammate.

A third-round pick of the Patriots in 1980, McMichael was cut before the 1981 season. The Bears signed him, and he played for Chicago from 1981 through 1993 — appearing in 191 regular-season games.

“The Patriots, yeah, they thought I was a little weird,” McMichael once said. “And I guess I am. But here they don’t care, long as you play hard. . . The town, the coach, the team — it’s Steve McMichael. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Along the way, McMichael got a little revenge against the Patriots, in Super Bowl XX.

He finished his career with the Packers, in 1994.

McMichael was a two-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time second-team All-Pro, and a two-time Pro Bowler.

He was diagnosed with ALS in 2021. He had entered hospice care earlier today.

McMichael was known as Mongo, after the character played by former NFL defensive tackle Alex Karras in Blazing Saddles.

We extend our condolences to McMichael’s family, friends, teammates, and colleagues.