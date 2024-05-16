 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bryceyoung_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
nbc_csu_samdarnold_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
nbc_csu_jameiswinston_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bryceyoung_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
nbc_csu_samdarnold_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
nbc_csu_jameiswinston_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Harbaugh Bowl set for Monday Night Football in Week 12

  
Published May 15, 2024 09:15 PM

The Chargers finished only 5-12 last season, but after hiring Jim Harbaugh from Michigan, they drew three primetime games.

The headliner is the Harbaugh Bowl.

On Nov. 25, the Ravens and Chargers will play a Monday Night Football game in Los Angeles. Brothers John and Jim Harbaugh have not met on the field since Super Bowl XLVII.

John’s Ravens beat Jim’s 49ers in the only two times they have played against each other. The Ravens beat the 49ers 16-6 in a 2011 regular-season game and 34-31 in the Super Bowl the following season.

The Chargers’ other two primetime games this season are a Monday night game against the Cardinals on Oct. 21 and a Sunday night game against the Chiefs on Dec. 8.