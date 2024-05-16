Harbaugh Bowl set for Monday Night Football in Week 12

The Chargers finished only 5-12 last season, but after hiring Jim Harbaugh from Michigan, they drew three primetime games.

The headliner is the Harbaugh Bowl.

On Nov. 25, the Ravens and Chargers will play a Monday Night Football game in Los Angeles. Brothers John and Jim Harbaugh have not met on the field since Super Bowl XLVII.

John’s Ravens beat Jim’s 49ers in the only two times they have played against each other. The Ravens beat the 49ers 16-6 in a 2011 regular-season game and 34-31 in the Super Bowl the following season.

The Chargers’ other two primetime games this season are a Monday night game against the Cardinals on Oct. 21 and a Sunday night game against the Chiefs on Dec. 8.