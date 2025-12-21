 Skip navigation
Harold Fannin sets Browns rookie record for receptions, catches TD for 7-0 lead

  
Published December 21, 2025 01:15 PM

It has mostly been a season to forget for the Browns, but one member of the team’s solid rookie class was able to do something a little special to open Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Tight end Harold Fannin set a new Browns rookie record for receptions before catching a 13-yard touchdown to give Cleveland an early 7-0 lead over the Bills.

Fannin’s 67th catch of the season came on first-and-10 from the Cleveland 45, with Shedeur Sanders connecting with Fannin on the right side for an 11-yard gain.

Later on the possession, Sanders again hit Fannin on the right side, this time with the tight end wide open and easily going in for his fifth touchdown of the year.

Sanders has started the game 5-of-5 for 58 yards with a TD.