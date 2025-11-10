 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Harrison Mevis will remain the kicker for the Rams this week

  
Published November 10, 2025 03:48 PM

Harrison Mevis will retain the kicking job for the Rams against the Seahawks this week, Sean McVay announced Monday.

The rookie was 6-for-6 on extra points in his NFL debut, though he has yet to attempt a field goal.

The Rams signed Mevis to the practice squad last week amid Joshua Karty’s struggles.

Karty missed two kicks in Week 9 and is 10-of-15 on field goals and 23-of-26 on extra points this season. Karty, though, remains on the active roster.

Mevis spent time with the Panthers and Jets in training camp the past two years, and he’s kicked in the UFL.