Harrison Mevis will remain the kicker for the Rams this week

Harrison Mevis will retain the kicking job for the Rams against the Seahawks this week, Sean McVay announced Monday.

The rookie was 6-for-6 on extra points in his NFL debut, though he has yet to attempt a field goal.

The Rams signed Mevis to the practice squad last week amid Joshua Karty’s struggles.

Karty missed two kicks in Week 9 and is 10-of-15 on field goals and 23-of-26 on extra points this season. Karty, though, remains on the active roster.

Mevis spent time with the Panthers and Jets in training camp the past two years, and he’s kicked in the UFL.