Harrison Smith named NFC defensive player of the week for first time since 2018

Vikings safety Harrison Smith had a big performance in his club’s Christmas Day victory over the Lions and the league has recognized him for it.

Smith has been named NFC defensive player of the week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Smith finished with three passes defensed, two tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception during the 23-10 victory over Detroit. He is one of four players since 2000 to have at least three tackles, three passes defended, two TFLs, a sack, and an interception all in the same game.

Smith has now been named defensive player of the week three times in his career. It’s the first time he’s won the award since Week 1 of the 2018 season.

He also earned it in Week 16 of the 2017 season.