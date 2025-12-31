 Skip navigation
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Harrison Smith named NFC defensive player of the week for first time since 2018

  
Published December 31, 2025 12:13 PM

Vikings safety Harrison Smith had a big performance in his club’s Christmas Day victory over the Lions and the league has recognized him for it.

Smith has been named NFC defensive player of the week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Smith finished with three passes defensed, two tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception during the 23-10 victory over Detroit. He is one of four players since 2000 to have at least three tackles, three passes defended, two TFLs, a sack, and an interception all in the same game.

Smith has now been named defensive player of the week three times in his career. It’s the first time he’s won the award since Week 1 of the 2018 season.

He also earned it in Week 16 of the 2017 season.