Heisman finalists announced, with LSU QB Jayden Daniels the betting favorite

The 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists were announced Monday night, and none of the four are surprises.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will find out Saturday whether they have won college football’s most prestigious award.

Daniels is the overwhelming favorite at BetMGM at -1400 to win the award, followed by Penix (+900) and Nix (+2200). Harrison is a longshot at +20000.

Daniels threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns and ran for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Harrison not only is the only non-quarterback on the list but he also is the only player who didn’t transfer. Daniels started his career at Arizona State, Nix at Auburn and Penix at Indiana.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the defending Heisman Trophy winner and had hoped to be the first player since Archie Griffin to win two back-to-back Heismans. But Williams did not make the top four.

He had an underwhelming season with 3,633 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.