Hendon Hooker “progressing very well” ahead of training camp

The Lions drafted quarterback Hendon Hooker in the third round with the knowledge that his rehab from last year’s torn ACL would likely continue into his rookie season.

Hooker was back in Tennessee for an event last weekend and he provided an update on how his recovery is moving along. Hooker did not participate in on-field work during the team’s offseason program, but has resumed throwing last month and said that he’s “progressing very well” with training camp starting soon.

“I’m really just taking it day-by-day and continuing to build my body back up to where I want it to be and even better,” Hooker said, via Cora Hall of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Jared Goff is set as the starter in Detroit, so there’s not going to be any rush to get Hooker in the lineup during his rookie season. Goff’s play in 2023 will help determine what the team is looking for in the future, but getting back to full health will be an essential first step for Hooker to complete to truly kick off his NFL career.