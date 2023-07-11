 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
William Byron returns to No. 1 spot in Power Rankings
NHL: Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Syndication: The Enquirer
Yankees hire TV analyst Sean Casey as hitting coach to replace fired Dillon Lawson

Top Clips

nbc_soc_morgan5goalgamev2_230710.jpg
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
William Byron returns to No. 1 spot in Power Rankings
NHL: Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Syndication: The Enquirer
Yankees hire TV analyst Sean Casey as hitting coach to replace fired Dillon Lawson

Top Clips

nbc_soc_morgan5goalgamev2_230710.jpg
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hendon Hooker “progressing very well” ahead of training camp

  
Published July 11, 2023 09:32 AM

The Lions drafted quarterback Hendon Hooker in the third round with the knowledge that his rehab from last year’s torn ACL would likely continue into his rookie season.

Hooker was back in Tennessee for an event last weekend and he provided an update on how his recovery is moving along. Hooker did not participate in on-field work during the team’s offseason program, but has resumed throwing last month and said that he’s “progressing very well” with training camp starting soon.

“I’m really just taking it day-by-day and continuing to build my body back up to where I want it to be and even better,” Hooker said, via Cora Hall of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Jared Goff is set as the starter in Detroit, so there’s not going to be any rush to get Hooker in the lineup during his rookie season. Goff’s play in 2023 will help determine what the team is looking for in the future, but getting back to full health will be an essential first step for Hooker to complete to truly kick off his NFL career.