Here’s a brain-melting trivia question about the Super Bowl and coaching

  
Published January 22, 2025 07:19 PM

Chris Simms is a self-styled football historian. But even the most knowledgeable NFL history buff will do a spit take when asked this question.

Seven players have won Super Bowls and later became the head coach of the team with which they won a Super Bowl. Name them all.

The answers are revealed in the video attached to this post. Simms struggled with it. I did, too.

Hearing there are seven of them is the thing that short-circuits the brain. Seven? Seven!

It’s Mickey Mantle’s number. As a name, Seven has cachet. It’s got cachet up the ying yang.

Take some time and put together your list. (No Googling.) Then check out the video and see how you did.

If you get all seven, you win. The prize is satisfaction.