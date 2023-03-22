 Skip navigation
Here’s a look at Father of Mine, before you possibly waste $4.99 on it

  
Published March 22, 2023 06:25 AM
Father of Mine

I’ve been making time over the past few days to proofread the final, official text of Father of Mine. And, frankly, I’ve been flipping back and forth between “this isn’t bad” to “this sucks butt,” regularly and repeatedly.

It’s too late to turn the ship around, given that plenty of you have pre-ordered it. (Thank you for that.) So in the event that this whole experience will be nothing other than a slow march through a field full of shit, well, I guess I’ll scrub my boots with a brush when I get to the other side.

For those of you who are considering pre-ordering Father of Mine now or buying it when it’s released on April 25, it’s only fair to give you a glimpse of what you’ll be getting. So I posted Chapter One for your perusal. If it makes you want to turn the page and keep going, it’s only $4.99 . If it’s not for you, hey, at least you found out before wasting $4.99 on something other than the stuff you typically waste $4.99 on.

Thanks for wasting your time on reading this blurb. I started messing around with fiction three years ago as a hobby, the same way I started messing around with writing about football nearly 23 years ago as a hobby. I can either let the fruits of this latest hobby float in the cloud or I can give people who read (and hopefully enjoy) our stuff about football a chance to read (and hopefully enjoy) something similar, but different.