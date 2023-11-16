Here’s how the Browns could entice the Raiders or Titans to cut Jimmy Garoppolo or Ryan Tannehill

With quarterback Deshaun Watson out for the season, the Browns apparently are inclined to stick with the players currently on the depth chart. However, even though the trade deadline has come and gone, there’s a way to potentially persuade the Titans to release Ryan Tannehill and/or the Raiders to cut Jimmy Garoppolo.

Both players would have to pass through waivers, given that the trade deadline has come and gone. Both players, given their contracts, would likely not attract a waivers claim.

Tannehill has a $27 million base salary for 2023. He has $12 million remaining. And if he’s released and clears waivers, he could be entitled to collect the balance of the salary as termination pay.

Garoppolo’s salary for 2023 is $11.25 million ($5 million remaining). He has $11.25 million in fully-guaranteed salary for 2024. If he’s released and not claimed, the Raiders would be on the hook.

Given the financial considerations, it’s unlikely that anyone would claim either player on waivers. Thus, the Titans and/or Raiders gain nothing by cutting their now-benched starting quarterbacks.

But what if the Browns get word to either team that, if the player is released, the Browns would claim the player on waivers? It would be unenforceable, and most likely a violation of the rules.

So what? Stuff like that happens all the time. If the Browns want either guy, there’s a way to get the message to the teams that, if they would be released, they would be claimed on waivers.

Tannehill makes more sense for the Browns, since he’s under contract only through 2023. There’s no need for Garoppolo in 2024, given that Watson is expected to be back and ready to go next year.

For now, the Browns seem to be intent on proceeding with the guys they have. And that’s their prerogative. But if they want to explore getting Tannehill or Garoppolo, there’s a way to make it worth either team’s while to shed the lingering financial obligations.