Hollywood Brown confident “the ball will come” after no catches last weekend

One of the talking points after last Saturday’s Chiefs win over the Texans was tight end Travis Kelce’s vintage performance.

Kelce had seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown in the 23-14 win, so there was plenty of reason to talk about how much he did to help the team advance. The win also obscured how little the Chiefs had to do during the game.

Xavier Worthy had five catches, but no other Chiefs wide receivers caught a pass against Houston. Hollywood Brown was targeted twice and he said on Wednesday that he remains confident that he’ll get his chance to make an impact in the postseason.

“You always want to catch passes. But I felt like I had a really good game, ran really good routes,” Brown said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “So the ball will come. But I was glad I was able to just play and put some good stuff on film.”

The Chiefs have proven their ability to adapt their offense to fit what’s needed from game to game, which means there’s good reason for Brown, DeAndre Hopkins or any other wideout in Kansas City to believe that their time will come before all is said and done.