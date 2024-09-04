 Skip navigation
Hollywood Brown officially ruled out, all other Chiefs set to play vs. Ravens

  
Published September 4, 2024 12:22 PM

There are no surprises on the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, but it does solidify one player’s status for the season opener.

Kansas City has declared receiver Hollywood Brown out for Thursday’s matchup against Baltimore.

Head coach Andy Reid previously announced Brown would not play in Week 1 after the receiver suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s preseason matchup with Jacksonville last month.

But, Brown should return sometime within the next couple of weeks.

While the Chiefs had several other players listed on the injury report, all were listed as full participants throughout the week.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones (shoulder), linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow), guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps), cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring), cornerback Joshua Williams (hamstring), offensive lineman Wanya Morris (knee), and long snapper James Winchester (shoulder) all do not have a game status and are set to play.