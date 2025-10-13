 Skip navigation
Hollywood Brown TD reception gives Chiefs 20-10 lead

  
Published October 12, 2025 10:05 PM

The Chiefs have successfully doubled up and now have a two-possession lead over the Lions.

Receiver Hollywood Brown took a push pass 9 yards to the end zone for a touchdown, giving Kansas City a 20-10 advantage.

The Chiefs faced little resistance on the way down the field, facing just two second downs and no third downs.

There was some potentially controversy, as Travis Kelce caught a 13-yard pass over the middle while going to the ground and may not have maintained possession. But before the Lions could challenge it, the Chiefs were on the ball and ran a play. Kansas City also caught Detroit with a defensive offside penalty for a free play, though Patrick Mahomes scrambled 11 yards for a first down, so the Chiefs declined the penalty.

Mahomes is now 15-of-20 for 193 yards with two touchdowns. He’s also rushed five times for 26 yards with a TD.