Hollywood Brown will not play Sunday

Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown was active last Sunday, but the heel injury that clouded his status wound up keeping him from doing much during the loss to the 49ers.

Brown will be doing even less against the Bears this weekend. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Friday that Brown, who has not practiced this week, has been ruled out for this weekend.

The Cardinals have also been practicing without wide receiver Greg Dortch this week, but Gannon said he will be on the field Friday.

Cardinals wideouts had seven catches for 30 yards against the 49ers, so neither injury bodes well for their chances of putting up big passing numbers in Chicago.