Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy exit Chiefs Tuesday practice early

A few Chiefs receivers were not able to finish Tuesday’s practice due to injury.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his post-practice press conference that Hollywood Brown suffered an ankle injury, Xavier Worthy “banged his head,” and Skyy Moore exited with a hamstring injury.

With Reid speaking just after practice, he did not have any additional information on the injuries. But he did not seem too concerned when asked about Brown.

“I don’t think it’s too bad, but we’ll see,” Reid said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Brown suffered a shoulder injury during Kansas City’s first preseason game last year that derailed his 2024. He ended the year with nine catches for 91 yards in two games, plus five catches for 50 yards in three postseason contests.