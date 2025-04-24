How many running backs will be drafted tonight?

It’s a given that Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty will be the first running back taken on Thursday night. How many other running backs will be taken?

There are two names to watch for round one: North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton and Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Hampton is regarded by some as the second best running back in the class. However, he could go after Henderson.

One source who keeps his finger squarely on the pulse of the league suggests that the Broncos (currently at No. 20) will get Henderson, possibly by trading up a few spots, and that Hampton will fall to the Steelers at No. 21.

Both teams need running backs. Given the impact of veteran free-agent running backs like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs in 2024, some teams may decide to ignore the reality that plenty of good running backs are available in the draft and pin their hopes to running backs who could be great.

We’ll all find out what happens, once the picks start getting made starting at or around 8:00 p.m. ET.