How much is Jimmy Garoppolo getting from Rams? No one knows, yet

Four days ago, reports emerged that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will sign with the Rams. Today, the Rams officially announced the move. He’s had his introductory press conference.

And there has been no disclosure of any kind as to what he’ll make from the Rams.

Six years ago, Garoppolo was briefly the highest-paid player in NFL history, through a five-year deal that averaged $27.5 million per year. Now, whatever he’s getting isn’t worth his agent, Don Yee, leaking to anyone.

The general rule of thumb is that if the numbers don’t emerge with 24 hours, they’re not worth writing home about. It’s been four days for Garoppolo.

Inevitably, we’ll see them. Between his PED policy suspension to start the season and the fact that he hasn’t played at a high level for a well, don’t expect it to be impressive. If it were, we’d already know about it.