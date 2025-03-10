 Skip navigation
How much money will Aaron Rodgers want from the Steelers?

  
Published March 10, 2025 12:42 PM

The Steelers and Aaron Rodgers are talking. Nothing speaks more loudly than cash.

What will Rodgers want from Pittsburgh?

A sense emerged two weeks ago, when Rodgers became a potential alternative to Matthew Stafford, that Rodgers would take a lot less than whatever Stafford wanted. If so, that might not apply to other teams.

One guess, from a source on the fringes of the discussions: two years, $90 million, with $40 million fully-guaranteed at signing.

We’ll see how it plays out. For now, the game of musical chairs is playing out. Where and when it stops, no one knows. Chances are that, in the end, there will be more asses than seats.