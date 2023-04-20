Howie Roseman: New contract is “a heck of a deal” for Jalen Hurts, “a heck of a deal” for Eagles

The Eagles agreed to terms earlier this week with quarterback Jalen Hurts on a five-year extension. The contract, we’re told, officially will be signed on Monday. On Thursday, G.M. Howie Roseman discussed the deal during the team’s pre-draft press conference.

“I think it’s a heck of a deal for Jalen,” Roseman said. “I think it’s a heck of a deal for the Eagles. I think those are really the best kind of deals.”

Indeed they are. And it’s good to have it done now, before Hurts has to carry the injury risk for a fourth season -- and before the Eagles have to risk playing the franchise-tag game with a quarterback who, if willing to go year to year, could have secured a ton of leverage, in time.

Instead, the relationship continues, and the sky could be the limit.

“It’s a great story,” Roseman said. “We’re certainly not at the end of the story. I think we’re really at the beginning of the story.”

The story will have a chance to get even better for the team and the player, because Hurts has emerged with financial security and the Eagles have some certainty as they keep working on improving their roster.

“I think that’s part of the deal by doing it at the time that we did and by being able to work together to do things that were important to them and important to us, and for us it’s about flexibility around him,” Roseman said. “This is the ultimate team game, and he needs to have talented people around him. Jalen recognized that; [agent] Nicole [Lynn] recognized that, to be able to do this in a way that also gives us an opportunity to get good players.”

The official numbers won’t be out until the contract is signed. That’s when we’ll do a full breakdown and analysis of the deal, including how it could or should affect other quarterbacks who are in line for new contracts.