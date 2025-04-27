 Skip navigation
Howie Roseman on Dallas Goedert: He’s part of the team as we speak

  
Published April 26, 2025 09:20 PM

There was uncertainty about tight end Dallas Goedert’s future with the Eagles heading into the draft and General Manager Howie Roseman didn’t offer any guarantees after it came to an end.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni kicked off the speculation at the league meetings when he said that you “want to be able to have back as many guys as you possibly can, but that’s not the reality of the NFL” in response to a question about the tight end’s return. The Eagles did not draft a tight end, but Roseman did nothing to indicate that Goedert is now set to remain with the team for the final year of his contract.

“Dallas is part of the team as we speak. Obviously, as we go forward, we’re going to continue to address things on this team and right now nothing further,” Roseman said at a press conference, via a transcript from the team.

The Eagles signed Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson to go with Goedert and Grant Calcaterra at tight end, but choosing to move on from Goedert might lead to another move or two at the position.