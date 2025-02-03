Howie Roseman “really not surprised” by Saquon Barkley’s performance

There’s little doubt about what move of the 2024 offseason had the most impact on the 2024 season.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman’s move to sign running back Saquon Barkley early in free agency paid off in every way. Barkley had one of the best seasons of any running back in NFL history to help propel the Eagles back to the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three years.

The move to sign Barkley ran counter to recent trends regarding investing in running backs, but Roseman said it was “not a hard trigger to pull” and that he was confident that he’d produce at a high level with the Eagles.

“I’d like to say he’s exceeded expectations, but he’s always been one of the best players I’ve ever seen whenever I’ve watched him and I have always known about what kind of person he is because it’s not hard to find that out,” Roseman said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “So I’m really not surprised by any of this, and I don’t say that in an arrogant way, it’s based on who he is, nothing to do with me, because this is who he’s always been. And I’m just glad everyone gets to see that.”

The Eagles’ poor finish to the 2023 season dimmed some expectations for the team heading into the season, but moves like signing Barkley and linebacker Zack Baun helped turn things around in a hurry. That reflects well on Roseman and a Super Bowl ring would make for an ideal cap to his year.