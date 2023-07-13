 Skip navigation
Hunter Henry: I think everyone’s excited for a fresh start

  
Published July 13, 2023 02:24 PM

After poor offensive results in the 2022 season, the Patriots hired Bill O’Brien to coordinate the unit for 2023.

With O’Brien designing and calling the plays, the offense should be better in the coming season. And O’Brien should be in a much better position to further the development of third-year quarterback Mac Jones.

Tight end Hunter Henry, who is entering the last year of his contract with New England, said this week that he and Jones have been spending time together since the end of minicamp to be prepared for the start of training camp.

“Me and Mac are close, we spend a good amount of time together, we’ve been throwing, getting after it, just trying to get ready to go,” Henry told Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “I think everyone’s excited for a fresh start and a fresh season. Everybody will be fired up and be ready to go.”

The Patriots in particular could use a fresh start after finishing 17th in points scored but just 26th in total yards last year. Henry saw his numbers dip to 41 catches for 509 yards with two touchdowns in 2022.

But this season should be different.

“I’m pumped, man,” Henry said. “You get here and it feels like the offseason flew by, but you’re excited because football is finally back. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but excited for it.”

In 2021, Henry caught 50 passes for 603 yards with a career-high nine touchdowns. The Patriots will surely be looking for production that’s more in line with that season in 2023.