Report: Giants, Vikings offered Patriots multiple first-round picks to move up to No. 3

  
Published April 30, 2024 10:58 AM

After months of speculation, the Patriots ultimately did what most people expected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft: They kept the No. 3 overall pick and drafted North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

But if they had wanted to trade down, there were good offers available to them: Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that both the Giants and the Vikings offered multiple first-round picks to the Patriots.

The report says the Giants’ offer was the No. 6 overall pick and their 2025 first-round pick, while the Vikings’ offer was the No. 11 and No. 23 overall picks and their 2025 first-round pick, for the No. 3 pick and two mid-round picks.

The Giants are saying publicly that they believe in Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback, but attempting to move up to Maye suggests that they would have liked to move on from Jones if they had been able to swing the trade. The Vikings were pleased to end up with J.J. McCarthy after moving up to No. 10, but they presumably were looking to trade higher up for Maye.

Now the Patriots will hope that Maye can play at a level that makes them glad they turned down those offers.