Hunter Renfrow agrees to terms with Panthers

  
Published August 30, 2025 12:24 PM

Hunter Renfrow’s options have led him back to the Panthers.

Carolina announced on Saturday that Renfrow has agreed to terms with the franchise.

Renfrow was released earlier this week as the Panthers reduced their roster to 53 players. He reportedly had multiple teams interested, but elected to stick with Carolina.

A fifth-round pick out of Clemson in 2019, Renfrow spent his first five seasons with the Raiders. Renfrow did not play in 2024 while dealing with ulcerative colitis.

Renfrow’s best year was in 2021 when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards with nine touchdowns to help Las Vegas reach the postseason. He played all 17 games in 2023, but caught just 25 passes for 255 yards. He was on the field for 35 percent of Las Vegas’ offensive snaps that year.