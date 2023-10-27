Hunter Renfrow: I feel I can help a team, whether it’s the Raiders or not

Raiders wide recevier Hunter Renfrow hasn’t been seeing much of the field this season and he’d like that to change over the second half of the season.

The trade deadline is Tuesday and Renfrow’s lack of a consistent role with the Raiders has led to speculation to him moving elsewhere before it passes. On Friday, Renfrow said he’s fine with that if it means he can have more to do on the field.

“I feel like I can help,” Renfrow said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Whether it’s this team or whoever it is, I feel like I can help. And I’m excited to do that moving forward.”

Renfrow has eight catches for 73 yards while playing 36 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season.