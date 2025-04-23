If Cam Ward wants to wear No. 1, Warren Moon will consider allowing it

The Titans will draft Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday night. The only intrigue is what number Ward will wear in the NFL.

He wore No. 1 at Washington State and at the University of Miami, but No. 1 is a retired number with the Titans.

The team retired the number in honor of Warren Moon, who said he will consider letting Ward wear the number if Ward asks.

“I’m thinking about it,” Moon said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com.

Moon added that he needs time and thought before coming to a decision.

Ward wore No. 7 in high school and at Incarnate Word, but that number wasn’t an option when he arrived at Washington State as the Cougars retired it in honor of Mel Hein. He picked No. 1 and has worn that since.

“One right now, but we’ll see when I am in the league,” Ward said in a recent TikTok interview. “It just depends on what team I go to, what number they got. So we’re hoping to stay with one. If not, I’ll just switch my number.”

Unretiring numbers has happened more than once in the NFL.

Most recently the Giants gave Malik Nabors, the sixth pick in the 2024 draft, his preferred No. 1 after the family of Hall of Famer Ray Flaherty permitted it. Flaherty’s number was the first ever retired in pro football.

Peyton Manning wore No. 18 with the Broncos after Frank Tripucka allowed Manning to wear his retired number.