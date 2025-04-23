 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
Richardson will either 'step up or step off'

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
If Cam Ward wants to wear No. 1, Warren Moon will consider allowing it

  
Published April 23, 2025 11:39 AM

The Titans will draft Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday night. The only intrigue is what number Ward will wear in the NFL.

He wore No. 1 at Washington State and at the University of Miami, but No. 1 is a retired number with the Titans.

The team retired the number in honor of Warren Moon, who said he will consider letting Ward wear the number if Ward asks.

I’m thinking about it,” Moon said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com.

Moon added that he needs time and thought before coming to a decision.

Ward wore No. 7 in high school and at Incarnate Word, but that number wasn’t an option when he arrived at Washington State as the Cougars retired it in honor of Mel Hein. He picked No. 1 and has worn that since.

One right now, but we’ll see when I am in the league,” Ward said in a recent TikTok interview. “It just depends on what team I go to, what number they got. So we’re hoping to stay with one. If not, I’ll just switch my number.”

Unretiring numbers has happened more than once in the NFL.

Most recently the Giants gave Malik Nabors, the sixth pick in the 2024 draft, his preferred No. 1 after the family of Hall of Famer Ray Flaherty permitted it. Flaherty’s number was the first ever retired in pro football.

Peyton Manning wore No. 18 with the Broncos after Frank Tripucka allowed Manning to wear his retired number.